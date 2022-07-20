Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.