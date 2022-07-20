Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.
Insider Activity at Insperity
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insperity
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NSP opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.