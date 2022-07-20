Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 17.4% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

