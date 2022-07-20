Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

