Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

