Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.24.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.