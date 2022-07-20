Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

