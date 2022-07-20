International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.13, but opened at $131.14. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $128.31, with a volume of 213,875 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $23,756,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

