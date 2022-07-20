International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Up 0.1%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 3,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

