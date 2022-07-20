Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

