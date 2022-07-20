Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,903,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,768,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,641,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,159,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

