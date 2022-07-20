Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.35. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 213,137 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

