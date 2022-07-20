iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

