iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $61.62. Approximately 20,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.