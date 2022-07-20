iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

