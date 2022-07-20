iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
VLUE stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86.
