iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.