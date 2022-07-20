iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of REZ opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $100.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

