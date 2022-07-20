iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

