Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Itafos Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
About Itafos
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
