JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 55,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 225,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

