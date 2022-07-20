Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 322,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

