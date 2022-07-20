Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCTCF stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

