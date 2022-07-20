Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 511,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.