Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 511,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

