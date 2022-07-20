JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of JOYY worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in JOYY by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.65%.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

