Kanzhun (BZ) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kanzhun to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -9.01 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 14.31

Kanzhun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.08% -5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 669 3643 8928 250 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Kanzhun’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kanzhun rivals beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

