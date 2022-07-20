Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

