Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

BHF opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

