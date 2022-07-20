Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

