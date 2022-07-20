Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

