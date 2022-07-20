Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CF opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

