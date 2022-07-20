Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 143,554 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,554 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.06% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

