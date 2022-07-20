Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

