Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

