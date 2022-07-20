Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $643,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,156.87 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,333.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.