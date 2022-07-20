Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

AVLR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.