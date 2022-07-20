Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

