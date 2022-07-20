Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,509 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NJAN stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

