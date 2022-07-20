Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

