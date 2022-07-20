Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,048 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after buying an additional 2,403,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 2,222,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MFC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

