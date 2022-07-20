Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,227 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 560,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 23.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.