Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,881 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

