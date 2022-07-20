Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,787,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $21,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $14,713,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

