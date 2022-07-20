Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 346 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after acquiring an additional 596,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,984 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

