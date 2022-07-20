Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,085.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

NVAX opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

