Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 561 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

