Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 627 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.