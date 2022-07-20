Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 922 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

