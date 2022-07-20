Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $4,424,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.93%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

