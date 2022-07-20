Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $4,424,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.9 %
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.93%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
