Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $654,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IonQ Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

IonQ Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

