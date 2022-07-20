KeyCorp Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.86.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after acquiring an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

